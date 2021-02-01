What Awaits Royal Caribbean (RCL) This Earnings Season?

Royal Caribbean Group RCL is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.2%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $5.04 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.42. The consensus mark for revenues is $52.1 million, suggesting a decline of 97.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Royal Caribbean’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of cruise suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, dismal passenger ticket revenues on account of the company’s limited cruise operations, and lower onboard and other revenues might have affected the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for passenger ticket revenues and onboard and other revenues is currently pegged at $36.2 million and $34.7 million, indicating a decline of 98% and 95.3%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, cash burn due to the pandemic is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s earnings. The company estimates cash burn between $250 million to $290 million per month for the quarter under review. This includes ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative expenses, debt service, hedging costs and anticipated necessary CapEx.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Royal Caribbean this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Royal Caribbean has an Earnings ESP -8.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

