What Awaits Raytheon Technologies (RTX) in Q1 Earnings?

Q1 Expectations Post Merger



On Apr 3, 2020, Raytheon Company completed its merger with United Technologies and together they formed Raytheon Technologies. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the new company’s earnings is pegged at $1.11 on revenues of $18.14 billion, indicating 41.8% and 1.3% decline from the respective year-ago quarter numbers.

Factors to Note

Positive synergies from the merger are unlikely to have been realized in the soon-to-be-reported quarter as it was closed after the quarter ended. However, in the process, merger related costs were incurred, which, in turn, might have weighed on the combined company’s quarterly earnings.

Escalating cost of sales has been a persistent concern for United Technologies in the recent past on account of higher tariffs. In addition, restructuring costs have also been rising. Together, these raised expenses are likely to have adversely impacted the company’s margin and thereby earnings in the first quarter.

Raytheon suffered from lack of big contracts during the first quarter of 2020. This, in turn, might have hurt the combined company’s quarterly backlog figures.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus outbreak resulted in strict business and travel restrictions across the globe, which, in turn, must have delayed delivery of products of both companies. This is likely to have dragged down top line of the combined company.

Earnings Whispers

