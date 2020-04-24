What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 27, after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Principal Financial first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from improved net investment income, higher revenues and positive market performance.



Continued growth in fee, spread and risk businesses is likely to have fueled revenue increase in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, suggesting 2.8% growth from the year-earlier quarter's reported figure.



Net investment income is likely to have benefited from higher average invested assets and increase in variable investment income, partly offset by low investment yields.



Assets under management are likely to have benefited from positive market returns and net customer cash flow.



Expenses are expected to have increased due to higher benefits, claims and settlement expenses and operating expenses.



Operating expenses are likely to have increased due to Acquired Business, increase in interest and penalty abatements, unfavorable impact from actuarial assumption updates and model refinements.



Sustained buyback is likely to have provided additional boost to the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.20 per share, indicating a decline of 16% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Principal Financial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Principal Financial has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at $1.20. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Principal Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3.

