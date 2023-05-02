What Awaits Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) in Q1 Earnings?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 31 cents per share compared with 19 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $249.3 million, up 13.5% year over year.

Factors to Note

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ results in the quarter are likely to gain from a focus on direct booking channels, pent-up demand, improved execution of offerings and recovery in Jamaica. The company has also been gaining from robust net package RevPAR and comparable net package RevPAR.

During fourth-quarter 2022, PLYA said that revenues from bookings for the first half of 2023 at its Playa owned and managed resorts were up more than 30%. This excluded the recently relocated Jewel Punta Cana and Jewel Palm Beach. During the quarter to be reported, the company is likely to have witnessed robust ADR growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Playa Hotels & Resorts this time around. Per our model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: PLYA has an Earnings ESP of +40.22%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: PLYA carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +111.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Wynn Resorts have gained 58% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has an Earnings ESP of +84.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have declined 38.6% in the past year. CZR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.2%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS has an Earnings ESP of +35.54% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports have increased 28.7% in the past year. MSGS’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 103.3%.

