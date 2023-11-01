What Awaits Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) in Q3 Earnings?

Plains All American Pipeline PAA is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 3, before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 19.05% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Plains All American Pipeline’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from increasing demand for oil and natural gas. The crude oil segment is likely to have been driven by an increase in Permian tariff volumes.



The acquisition of remaining interest in the Northern Midland Basin gathering system from Diamondback might have boosted third-quarter earnings. The Natural gas liquid segment’s performance is expected to have improved owing to the increased gas production and higher frac spread volumes.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per unit, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 27.3%.



The same for revenues is pinned at $15.38 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.3%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Plains All American Pipeline this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +6.67%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Plains All American Pipeline carries a Zacks Rank #3.

