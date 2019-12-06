What Awaits Obseva (OBSV) On Monday?

(RTTNews) - Obseva SA (OBSV), a specialty biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of women's health and reproductive medicine, awaits a key catalyst on Monday.

The Company is slated to release six-month primary endpoint data from its phase III clinical trial of Linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids, dubbed PRIMROSE 2, on Monday, December 9, 2019. A conference call will be hosted that day at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time to discuss the results.

The PRIMROSE 2 trial is one of the two phase III studies evaluating Linzagolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids, and the other being PRIMROSE 1.

The PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials are testing the efficacy and safety of two doses of Linzagolix, including 100mg without low dose hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and 200mg with ABT.

ObsEva in-licensed Linzagolix from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. in 2015.

The Company expects to report six-month primary endpoint data from the PRIMROSE 1 trial in the second quarter of 2020.

OBSV closed Friday's trading at $4.57, up 6.03%. In after-hours, the stock was up 23.63% to $5.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.