What Awaits NGL Energy Partners (NGL) This Earnings Season?

NGL Energy Partners LP NGL is set to release fiscal first-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Monday, Aug 10. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a loss of 4 cents per unit on revenues of $1.2 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the diversified energy master limited partnership’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at NGL Energy Partners’ previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Fiscal Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the Tulsa, OK-based midstream operator missed the consensus mark due to weakness in the Crude Oil Logistics and Water Solutions units. NGL Energy Partners reported adjusted income per unit of 2 cents, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. Moreover, the partnership’s quarterly revenues of $1.7 billion came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion.



As far as earnings surprises are concerned, NGL Energy Partners beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 266.37%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter bottom line remained the same in the last seven days. However, the estimated figure indicates a 95.8% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, is $1.2 billion, suggesting an 81.6% decline year over year.

Factors to Consider This Quarter

While pipeline entities like NGL Energy Partners have a lower correlation to oil and gas prices compared to its peers, this energy sub-industry hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn. With E&P operators pulling back activities and curtailing production in response to sharply lower commodity pricing and demand, Oasis Midstream faces a potential decline in volumes through its facilities, contributing to expectations for lower profits. The partnership’s significant volume exposure to Extraction Oil & Gas — an E&P producer that has filed for bankruptcy — is likely to have impacted revenues and cash flows from the Grand Mesa pipeline.



However, as a counter to these negatives, NGL Energy Partners has also done a fairly admirable job at reducing costs. Its cash outflows as capital expenditure continue to fall as it reins in spending levels. Apart from significant capital cuts, the partnership should realize sizeable savings from headcount reduction and automation. All this is expected to have pushed NGL Energy Partners’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and cash flows higher.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that NGL Energy Partners is likely to beat estimates in the fiscal first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -100%.



Zacks Rank: NGL Energy Partners has a Zacks Rank of 3.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



