What Awaits NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) in Q3 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners NEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 28, before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 770% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy partners’ accretive acquisitions from Energy Resources and long-term contracted renewable assets are likely to have boosted third-quarter earnings.



NextEra Energy enjoys structural tax advantages. Its cost management expertise is likely to have contributed to its third-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents per unit, indicating a rise of 162.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $391.4 million, indicating a rise of 56.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: NextEra Energy Partners has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NEP carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

