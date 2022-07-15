What Awaits NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) in Q2 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners NEP is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 22 before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 309.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

In the first quarter, NextEra Energy Partners completed the sale of nearly 156-mile gas pipeline assets for $203 million to a third party. The company redeployed proceeds from the sale of assets, new projects and asset acquisitions that closed in the second half of 2021, which are likely to have boosted NEP’s performance in the second quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 30 cents per unit, indicating a rise of 103.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $398.3 million, indicating a rise of 57.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: NextEra Energy Partners has an Earnings ESP of +49.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NEP carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who also have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in upcoming releases.



First Solar Inc. FSLR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 28 after market close. First Solar has an Earnings ESP of +175.3% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. FSLR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 13.2%.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 2 before market open. Marathon Petroleum has an Earnings ESP of +21.7% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. MPC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 19.1%.



Delek US Holdings DK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 4 before market open. Delek US Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +4.96% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. DK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 17%.



