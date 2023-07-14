What Awaits Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) in Q2 Earnings?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on July 19. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, which indicates growth of 6.3% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $123.6 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

MCRI’s results in the quarter under review is likely to benefit from robust casino, food and beverage, and hotel growth. The company is gaining from ongoing momentum in business at Monarch Black Hawk.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for casino, hotel, and food and beverage revenues is pegged at $70 million, $18.6 million and $29.8 million, implying increases of 9.4%, 1.8% and 4.8% year over year, respectively. The consensus estimate for other revenues is pegged at $4.7 million, up 1% year over year. However, high operating expenses are likely to have marred margin in the quarter to be reported.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monarch Casino & Resort this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monarch Casino & Resort has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +38.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of MGM Resorts have increased 8% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 81%.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +13.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Penn National have declined 6.8% in the past three months. PENN’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 15%.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hasbro have increased 23.9% in the past three months. HAS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 12.7%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.