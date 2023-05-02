What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of $1.37 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 50%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

On the fourth-quarter 2022earnings callin February, Lantheus Holdings’ management confirmed that it has been registering a robust uptick in sales of its PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used with PET or computed tomography. The favorable adoption of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2023 on the back of its positive impact of the PSMA-targeted PET imaging on the U.S. prostate cancer community. This is likely to have considerably driven the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.

On the same call, Lantheus Holdings’ management confirmed that its partner Curium is currently seeking to bring the first commercially available F 18-based PSMA PET imaging agent to Europe in June and had submitted their marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for approval. Lantheus Holdings’ partnership with GE Healthcare regarding the Phase 3 clinical trial of F 18-based PET diagnostic radiopharmaceutical flurpiridaz also looks promising. These developments buoy our optimism about the stock.

Lantheus Holdings’ injectable ultrasound enhancing agent, DEFINITY, has been registering strong growth over the past few months, despite navigating market dynamics. Management’s observation about DEFINITY being the continued preferred ultrasound-enhancing agent in patient echocardiography exams looks promising for product sales in the first quarter.

In April, Lantheus Holdings announced that the FDA had granted Fast Track designation for Lu-PNT2002 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In February, the company presented positive data regarding the potential benefits of piflufolastat F 18 on decisions on treatment plans. The same month, Lantheus Holdings acquired Knoxville-based Cerveau Technologies, Inc. Per management, the buyout is expected to diversify its radiopharmaceutical diagnostic imaging agent pipeline to now include the most widely-used Tau PET imaging agent in Alzheimer’s disease. Hence, it is likely to provide the company with an extensive option for academic collaborations and pharmaceutical partnerships. These raise our optimism about the stock.

The Estimate Picture

For fourth-quarter 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.7 million for total revenues calls for an uptick of 34.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.29, indicating an improvement of 32.9% from the prior-year reported number.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Lantheus Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

