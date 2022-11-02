What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell.

In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

During the second-quarter 2022earnings callin August, Lantheus Holdings’ management confirmed that it has been registering a robust uptick in sales of its PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled PET imaging agent targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen. The favorable adoption of PYLARIFY is expected to have continued in the third quarter on the back of its positive impact of the PSMA-targeted PET imaging on the U.S. prostate cancer community. This is likely to have considerably driven the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.

During the same call, Lantheus Holdings’ management confirmed that in the European Union, Curium completed its Phase III PYTHON clinical trial for piflufolastat F-18 in May and submitted its marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in June. The company has also worked with Curium to add PYLARIFY to its U.S. ECLIPSE trial. PYLARIFY will be used to determine PSMA avidity as part of patient selection and will now be included in the vast majority of late-stage U.S. trials for the study of PSMA-targeted therapies. These developments buoy our optimism about the stock.

Lantheus Holdings’ ultrasound-enhancing agent, DEFINITY, has been registering strong growth over the past few months, despite headwinds resulting from a decrease in referring physician visits and staffing-related challenges (consistent with the trends noted by other companies in the healthcare sector). Management’s belief that contrast-enhanced echocardiography continues to play an important role in cardiac imaging raises our optimism regarding DEFINITY’s sales in the third quarter.

Over the past few months, Lantheus Holdings has announced positive results from a slew of studies regarding its products. The company is on track to expand its portfolio, evaluate several opportunities to collaborate, and in-license or acquire additional assets. Lantheus Holdings is particularly focused on late-stage diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology that complement its existing portfolio. Apart from these, certain early-stage opportunities also align with the strategy that drives its pharma services business. Lantheus Holdings’ recent collaboration agreement with Radiopharm Theranostics is one such example. These raise our optimism about the stock.

The Estimate Picture

For third-quarter 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228.5 million for total revenues calls for a surge of 123.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 83 cents, indicating a stupendous improvement of 937.5% from the prior-year reported number.

What Our Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lantheus Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Lantheus Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +3.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

