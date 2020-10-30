What Awaits International Money Express (IMXI) in Q3 Earnings?

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It delivered an earnings surprise of 10.8% in the last four quarters, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $89.6 million, indicating 5% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from transaction volume growth driven by growth in agent network. In the second quarter of 2020, International Money’s revenues of $85 million increased 2.9% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 31 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 24%. Revenue growth and cost-reduction measures are expected to have benefited the bottom line. In the second-quarter of 2020, International Money’s earnings of 28 cents per share increased 7.8% year over year.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-eps-surprise | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for International Moneythis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

International Money has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and a Zacks Rank #1.

