What Awaits Franklin Resources (BEN) in Fiscal Q3 Earnings?

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jul 28. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues.

In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on top-line strength. The higher assets under management (“AUM”) balance was a positive. However, rising expenses were dragging.

Franklin’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.3%.

BEN’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 76 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter has moved down 5% in the past 30 days. Also, the figure suggests a decline of 20.8% from the prior quarter's reported number. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.07 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.6% from the prior quarter’s reported number.

Key Developments During the Quarter

Franklin announced the acquisition of BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. in May. Per the deal, Franklin will pay $350 million in cash upon the deal closure and up to a further $350 million in contingent consideration, dependent on the achievement of certain performance thresholds over the next four years.

Through the acquisition of Alcentra, Franklin’s U.S. alternative credit specialist investment manager, Benefit Street Partners, will be able to expand its alternative credit capabilities and presence in Europe, doubling its AUM to $77 billion globally.



The transaction is expected to continue to strengthen the breadth and scale of Franklin’s alternative asset strategies, bringing the firm-wide alternative AUM to $257 billion.

Key Q3 Estimates & Factors to Note

In the June-end quarter, the S&P 500 Index declined 17.2%, indicating unfavorable equity markets. Moreover, fixed-income markets saw a notable negative performance as fixed-income asset yields increased and prices fell. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index recorded a decline of 4.7% in the quarter.

Heightening concerns over inflation due to disrupted supply chains, product and material shortages, and high demand (boosted by past fiscal and monetary stimulus activities) also weighed on investor sentiments. Continued geopolitical tensions and the resulting sanctions introduced threats to global economic growth.

Hence, Franklin is likely to have witnessed a decrease in AUM due to overall outflows in equities and fixed income in the to-be-reported quarter beside modest client activities.

Franklin has recorded net outflows every month in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 primarily due to unfavorable markets. The preliminary month-end AUM of $1,379.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2022, compares unfavorably with $1,477.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

Such challenges in AUM are likely to have hurt investment management fees and adversely affected Franklin’s financials. The consensus estimate for investment advisory fees of $1.53 billion indicates a fall of 7.2% from the previous quarter’s reported figure.

Nonetheless, in April 2022, Franklin closed the acquisition of Lexington Partners L.P., which enhanced its alternative asset offerings by adding more than $200 billion in aggregate alternative AUM. This is expected to have led to an increase in the company’s investment management fees in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for sales and distribution fees of $361 million indicates a fall of 2.4% from the previous quarter’s reported figure.

On the cost front, the company’s initiatives to leverage ongoing technological advancements are likely to have led to cost upsurges. Franklin Resources is expected to have incurred higher employee expenses due to rising salaries on account of inflation and Lexington acquisition-related costs. These are expected to have affected bottom-line growth in the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Franklin this time around. This is because Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Franklin has an Earnings ESP of -2.38%.

Zacks Rank: Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

