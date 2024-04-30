What Awaits for Service Corporation's (SCI) Q4 Earnings?

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register top and bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a drop of 1.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 85 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 8.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



This deathcare products and services company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. SCI delivered an earnings surprise of 4.5% in the last reported quarter.

Service Corporation International Price and EPS Surprise

Service Corporation International price-eps-surprise | Service Corporation International Quote

Things To Note

Service Corporation has been grappling with adverse impacts stemming from moderation in consumer discretionary spending amid an inflationary environment. Prevalent higher interest rates pose a threat to the company’s performance. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses are a concern.



Also, the fading impact of increased deaths (relative to the pandemic) continues to affect the number of funerals, boosting at-need cemetery revenues. The continuation of these factors is likely to have hurt SCI’s performance in the first quarter of 2024.



That being said, Service Corporation continues to increase market share opportunities. Management remains committed to pursuing strategic buyouts and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Service Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



The Hershey Company HSY has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, suggesting a rise of 4.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.72, suggesting a decline of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line increases when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 86 cents suggests a rise of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 6 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a 68.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COTY delivered an earnings beat of 115.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.