What Awaits Enterprise Products (EPD) This Earnings Season?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the partnership reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 52 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were primarily supported by higher pipeline volumes. Natural Gas Pipelines and Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services businesses buoyed the partnership’s third-quarter results.

The midstream infrastructure provider beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the prior four quarters and met the same once, the average earnings surprise being 8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per unit has seen one upward revision and three downward movements in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 6% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11 billion for the quarter, indicating an increase of 55.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The business model of the partnership — having one of the highest credit ratings in the midstream energy space — is likely to have been relatively less exposed to commodity price volatility in the fourth quarter. However, the rapid-spreading Omicron variant is expected to have affected the company’s bottom line in the reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter gross operating margin from NGL Pipelines & Services is pegged at $1,093 million, indicating a decline from the year-ago reported figure of $1,144 million. Also, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter gross operating margin from Onshore Crude Oil Pipelines & Services is pegged at $405 million, suggesting a decrease from $428 million reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross operating margin from Onshore Natural Gas Pipelines & Services is pegged at $244 million, suggesting an increase from $226 million a year ago. Even though improved performance from natural gas pipeline is expected to have positioned the partnership well to generate higher profits, weak crude oil and NGL pipelines performances are anticipated to have impacted its fourth-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enterprise Products this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for the partnership is -0.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enterprise Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

