What Awaits Edison International (EIX) This Earnings Season?

Edison International ( EIX ) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 23 after market close. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.88%.

Factors to Note

In the fourth quarter of 2022, EIX’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures and extremely dry weather conditions, leading to severe drought conditions. Such a weather pattern is likely to have boosted the demand for electricity for cooling purposes, benefiting the revenues of the company in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the positive impact of the general rate case may have boosted the revenues of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, the immense drought-like condition may have caused wildfire events, which are likely to have disrupted the smooth flow of electricity to its customers. This may have partially dampened the company’s fourth-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.63 billion. This suggests an increase of 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Considering the current interest rate environment, the company is likely to have incurred higher interest expenses in the fourth quarter, which might have hurt its bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share. This indicates a decline of 6.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for EIX this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: EIX’s Earnings ESP is +0.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Edison carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other utilities you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

DTE Energy Company DTE has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.07 billion, suggesting a decline of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, indicating growth of 16.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

NiSource NI has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at 49 cents per share, suggests growth of 25.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s fourth-quarter sales implies a growth rate of 10.4% from the prior-year quarter figure. NiSource has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.33%.

Sempra SRE has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at $2.06 per share, suggests a decline of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE’s fourth-quarter sales implies a decrease of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter figure. Sempra has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.88%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.