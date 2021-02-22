What Awaits Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) in Q4 Earnings?

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average beat being 266.7%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $191.7 million, indicating 11% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The pandemic-induced volume declines across businesses are expected to have weighed on the top line.

The consensus estimate for Nurse and Allied Staffing segment’s revenues of $173 million indicates 9.4% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for Physician Staffing segment’s revenues of $16.31 million suggests 18.5% year-over-year decline.

Cost savings programs are likely to have benefited the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 8 cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Cross Country Healthcare this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cross Country Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Rocket Companies RKT has an Earnings ESP of +10.31% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stantec STN has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Switch SWCH has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stantec Inc. (STN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Get Free Report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Get Free Report



Switch, Inc. (SWCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.