What Awaits Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) in Q3 Earnings?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters and delivering a surprise of 25.8% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $617.9 million, indicating 64.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong performances by both the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment, and the Physician Staffing segment.

The consensus mark for the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment’s revenues stands at $563 million, indicating 58.1% year-over-year growth, expectedly driven by an increase in professionals on assignment and volume growth.

The consensus mark for the Physician Staffing segment is pegged at $21.5 million, indicating 14.4% year-over-year growth, which is likely to have been driven by an increase in the volume of primary care physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

The bottom line is also expected to have benefited from strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting 57.4% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cross Country Healthcare this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cross Country Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of -0.63% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

