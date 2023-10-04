What Awaits Conagra Brands (CAG) as It Queues for Q1 Earnings?

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Oct 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at roughly $3 billion, suggesting a rise of 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 60 cents per share, implying growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Conagra Brands has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average.

Factors to Note

Conagra has been gaining from its frozen and snacks categories. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023earnings call management stated that the frozen and snacks categories improved 9% and 8%, respectively, over the past four years. Together, these categories form about 70% of the company’s domestic retail dollar sales.



Growth in the frozen category reflects the strength of CAG’s brands and the effective execution of the Conagra Way playbook. In fiscal 2023 (a year of considerable pricing), seven out of the company’s top 10 frozen product categories either held or increased unit share. Moving to snacks, Conagra’s two biggest snacking platforms — meat snacks and microwave popcorn — witnessed increased unit share in fiscal 2023. Management expects fiscal 2024 results to benefit from the company’s investments in innovation in these categories. This bodes well for the quarter under review.



Conagra’s efficient pricing initiatives have been another driver, offering respite amid cost headwinds. Incidentally, the company has been encountering cost inflation for a while now, though pressure has been easing of late, with inflation-justified pricing actions being a major help. Management expects the net cost of goods sold inflation of nearly 3% in fiscal 2024. It also expects increased investments in A&P as well as SG&A in fiscal 2024 to facilitate innovation.



While these costs raise concerns over margins, pricing actions and brand strength are likely to aid results in the quarter to be reported. Our model suggests a pricing gain of 8.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. We expect organic sales growth of 1.4% in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Conagra Brands this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Conagra Brands carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

