What Awaits Citius Pharma In 2021?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) are up over 20% in pre-market trading Monday as the company looks ahead to a couple of milestones this year.

The company's lead product candidate is Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution, designed to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs).

Catheter-related bloodstream infections are very serious, especially in cancer patients receiving therapy through central venous catheters (CVCs) and in hemodialysis patients.

Currently, there are no approved antibiotic lock therapies for the treatment of CRBSIs. The current standard of care is treating with culture-directed systemic antibiotic therapy with the removal of the infected central venous catheter and replacement with a new central venous catheter at a different site. But removal and reinsertion of central venous catheters are said to have a 15% to 20% complication rate, including pneumothorax, misplacement, and arterial puncture.

What are the anticipated milestones that are driving the stock price? Does the company have enough cash to fund its operations?

