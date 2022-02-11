What Awaits Cincinnati Financial (CINF) in Q4 Earnings?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 15, after the closing bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 40.05%.

Factors at Note

In the fourth quarter, the company’s premiums are likely to have gained on the back of increased new business written premiums and renewal written premium growth that included higher average pricing.



Despite a persistently low interest rate environment, strong cash flow from operating activities is estimated to have aided investment income in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $1.7 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Cincinnati Re’s premiums are likely to have gained from better pricing in the reinsurance market.



The insurer’s fourth-quarter underwriting performance is likely to have benefited from price increases and ongoing initiatives to improve pricing precision and loss experience related to claims and loss control practices in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined ratio at the Property and Casualty Insurance segment is pegged at 87, which remained unchanged from the year-ago reported quarter.



Total benefits and expenses are likely to have decreased mainly due to lower insurance losses and contract holders' benefits.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.50, suggesting a decrease of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cincinnati Financial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Cincinnati Financial has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote



Zacks Rank: Cincinnati Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

