What Awaits Builders FirstSource (BLDR) This Earnings Season?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.3% and increased 16.8% year over year. Net sales topped the consensus estimate by 10.4% and increased 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The company’s earnings have topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing 17 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share, indicating a 14.8% decrease from the prior year’s reported figure of $2.78. Nonetheless, the estimated figure reflects an upward revision of 20 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $4.23 billion, suggesting an 8.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $4.63 billion.

Factors to Note

Builders FirstSource’s earnings and revenues are likely to have declined in the fourth quarter, thanks to the softened housing demand and repair and remodeling market. It has also been witnessing inflation and supply-related challenges with respect to some of its products.



This apart, the company focuses on organic growth and extensive expansion across vast geographic boundaries. Due to this strategy, the company has been incurring higher operating expenses and other costs related to IT, productivity and digital investments. Moreover, volatility in the lumber market is likely to have put pressure on results of the to-be-reported quarter.



Nonetheless, its recent buyouts are likely to have impacted its upcoming quarterly performance. BLDR has been leveraging growth with an emphasis on cost management, operational excellence and productivity initiatives. Also, it has been focused on investing in innovation and enhancing digital solutions for customers. These positives are likely to have offset the above-mentioned woes to some extent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Builders FirstSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +26.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



DPZ provided a lower-than-expected outlook for Global retail sales growth. Management cited a challenging macro environment, which impacted the company's U.S. delivery business.



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported lower-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding four quarters. Revenues increased but earnings declined on a year-over-year basis.



Julian Francis, Beacon’s president and CEO, said, “We finished the year with strong results, including the highest fourth quarter and full year sales, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in Beacon’s history. We also accelerated greenfield investments, adding 16 locations during the year in key markets creating capacity and expanding our branch footprint. I am pleased to report that we finished the year with strong cash generation and enter 2023 with ample capacity to deploy capital to both growth initiatives and shareholder returns.”



Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



PZZA cited a challenging macro environment, including softening economic conditions (in the U.K.), food and wage inflation and high energy prices. The company anticipates international comp sales to remain under pressure throughout 2023.



