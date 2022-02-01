What Awaits Brookfield Renewable (BEP) This Earnings Season?

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 425%.



Let’s discuss the factors likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Brookfield Renewable’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from contribution from acquired assets and organic growth projects. The firm is expected to have benefited from stable contribution from the wind and solar business, which continues to generate stable revenues from long-term power purchase agreements.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 5 cents per unit, indicating an improvement from the prior-year reported loss of 22 cents.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Brookfield Renewable Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you see below.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: BEP’s Earnings ESP is +984.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Brookfield Renewable carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the same industry having the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3. WEC has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The long-term earnings growth of WEC Energy is projected at 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of WEC Energy suggests year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



Dominion Energy D is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 11. D has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The long-term earnings growth of Dominion Energy is projected at 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Dominion Energy suggests year-over-year growth of 6.8%.



Southern Company SO is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17. SO has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The long-term earnings growth of Southern Company is projected at 4.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Southern Company implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.