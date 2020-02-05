What Awaits Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) in Q4 Earnings?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP is set to release fourth-quarter and 2019 results on Feb 10, before the opening bell. The partnership has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.41%, on average.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.



Factors to Consider



Brookfield Infrastructure is making substantial investment to expand its business. Continuous acquisitions and divestments are likely to have contributed to partnership’s fourth-quarter performance as well.



Moreover, the partnership has signed several agreements that are likely to have driven the company’s fourth-quarter performance. For instance, in December, it completed the acquisition of Genesee & Wyoming, which in turn is expected to have partially benefited Brookfield Infrastructure’s results in the soon-to-be-reported.



In addition, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from strong organic growth.



Further, the partnership agreed to acquire 100% stake in a telecom tower company in India from Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, in December. We may expect further updates on this deal once the partnership releases its results on Feb 10.



4Q Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents per share, which indicates a surge of 1300% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Earnings Whispers



Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brookfield Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Brookfield Infrastructure carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



