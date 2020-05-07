What Awaits Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) in Q1 Earnings?
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.4%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
Brookfield Infrastructure has been consistently expanding its position through acquisition of high-growth businesses. In the last reported quarter, it completed the acquisition of a U.K.-based independent wireless infrastructure company. The benefits from this acquisition are expected to reflect on the firm’s first-quarter results.
Courtesy of systematic investments in capital projects, the company has been registering strong organic growth.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 82 cents per unit, which suggests a surge of 1,740% from the prior-year reported number.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP price-eps-surprise | Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Quote
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brookfield Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Brookfield Infrastructure carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here some companies that you may consider from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is set to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
New Jersey Resources NJR is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Spire Inc. SR is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spire Inc (SR): Free Stock Analysis Report
NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Algonquin Power Utilities Corp (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.