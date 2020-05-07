What Awaits Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) in Q1 Earnings?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.4%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Note



Brookfield Infrastructure has been consistently expanding its position through acquisition of high-growth businesses. In the last reported quarter, it completed the acquisition of a U.K.-based independent wireless infrastructure company. The benefits from this acquisition are expected to reflect on the firm’s first-quarter results.



Courtesy of systematic investments in capital projects, the company has been registering strong organic growth.



Q1 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 82 cents per unit, which suggests a surge of 1,740% from the prior-year reported number.

Earnings Whispers



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brookfield Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Brookfield Infrastructure carries a Zacks Rank #3.



