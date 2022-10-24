What Awaits Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) This Earnings Season?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see a top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Oct 26 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $343 million, indicating an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at 91 cents, which suggests a decline of 25.4% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Boot Barn Holdings has been successfully navigating through the challenging environment with merchandising strategies, omnichannel capabilities and better expense management. These, combined with the expansion of the store base and exclusive brand penetration, have been helping it gain market share and, in turn, revenues.



The company has been seeing strength in both store and online channels. Management has been boosting omnichannel offerings to enhance customers' experiences through buy online pickup in-store, buy online curbside pickup, in-store fulfillment, same-day delivery and buy online return in-store. It has been witnessing a decent merchandise margin rate, driven by improved full-price selling.



While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, ongoing supply-chain issues and rising freight costs remain concerns. Also, any deleverage in SG&A expenses due to the higher store payroll, a rise in store overhead and increased marketing expenses might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter's margins.



On its lastearnings call management projected net sales between $339 million and $346 million, with same-store sales anticipated to be flat for the second quarter. It guided second-quarter earnings in the band of 87 cents to 93 cents compared with the $1.22 per share reported in the year-ago period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boot Barn Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although Boot Barn Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes a surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season:



Home Depot HD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.11 suggests an increase of 4.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Home Depot's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $37.9 billion, which suggests an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. HD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.15 suggests an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Costco's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $54.98 billion, indicating an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.



Foot Locker FL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.10 suggests a decline from the $1.93 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Foot Locker's top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Foot Locker has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



