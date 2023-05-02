What Awaits Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) This Earnings Season?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) is expected to report first-quarter 2023 earnings soon. BRK.B delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 15.92%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, indicating a decrease of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Berkshire Hathaway’s higher average premiums per auto policy due to rate increases, net improvement from new property business and rates may have aided premium revenues. The upside is likely to have been partly offset by a decrease in policies in-force and unfavorable foreign currency translation effects.



Per Marsh, global commercial insurance prices in the first quarter of 2023 grew 4%. The price increase reflected the 22nd consecutive quarter of increase since the beginning of the index in 2012.



Continued insurance business growth is expected to have increased float. Higher average revenue per car per unit and improved fuel prices, along with increased rates per car per unit, are likely to have benefited the railroad business. The increase is likely to have been partly offset by lower overall freight volumes.



The Utilities and energy business is expected to have benefited from higher earnings from other energy businesses, including tax equity investments and Northern Powergrid businesses, as well as from the natural gas pipeline businesses. The increase is likely to have been partly offset by lower earnings from the real estate brokerage business.



Manufacturing, service and retailing businesses are expected to have benefited from higher customer demand for products and services in many businesses.



Strategic acquisitions are likely to have boosted the insurer’s performance.



Expenses are expected to have increased on higher insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses, cost of sales and services, cost of leasing, interest expense, freight rail transportation expenses, utilities and energy cost of sales and other expenses.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Berkshire Hathaway this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Berkshire Hathaway has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.79. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Berkshire Hathaway currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Some finance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.09, indicating an increase of 18.5% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AEL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two.



Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 30 cents, indicating an increase of 7.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



AHH’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



Cboe Global Markets CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.82, indicating an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

