What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q3 Earnings?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 28, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $4.09 billion, indicating1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Employer Services revenues is pegged at $2.83 billion, implying growth of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for PEO Services revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, indicating growth of 2.7% year over year. The upside is likely to have been aided by an increase in zero-margin benefits pass-throughs.

The consensus mark for Interest on funds held for clients’ revenues is pegged at $111 million, implying a decline of 30.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Decline in the company’s average interest rate earned, along with fall in average client funds balance, might have been weighed on the segmental growth.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.82, implying a year-over-year decline of 5.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of -1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis BudgetCAR has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fiserv FISV has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



BGSF, Inc. (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.