What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $3.98 billion, indicating 7.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Employer Services revenues is pegged at $2.65 billion, implying growth of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have been aided by growth in new business bookings. The consensus estimate for PEO Services revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating growth of 12.9% year over year. The upside is likely to have been aided by an increase in average worksite employees paid by PEO Services.

The consensus mark for Interest on funds held for clients’ revenues is pegged at $104 million.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.63 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 7.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors ( CLH ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 13.9% in the past year.

FactSet FDS has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

FactSet has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

FactSet’s shares have surged 32.3% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 8.4%.

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 21.7% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

