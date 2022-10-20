What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal first quarter stands at $4.15 billion, indicating 8.3% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Employer Services revenues is pegged at $2.73 billion, implying growth of 5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have been aided by growth in new business bookings, strong retention, higher sales and pays per control trends.

The consensus estimate for PEO Services revenues is pegged at $1.42 billion, indicating growth of 12.7% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported number. The upside is likely to have been aided by an increase in average worksite employees paid by PEO Services.

The consensus mark for Interest on funds held for clients’ revenues is pegged at $129 million, indicating growth of 27.7% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure. Strength across Automatic Data Processing’s average client funds balances might have aided its segmental growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.80 per share, implying growth of 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



