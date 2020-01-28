What Awaits Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) This Earnings Season?

Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Jan 30 after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings stands at 53 cents, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter reported figure.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Arthur J. Gallagher’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong performance of Brokerage and Risk Management segments.



Organic growth, strategic buyouts, solid domestic and international operations are likely to have aided fees and commissions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is currently pegged at $465 million, indicating 7.4% increase from the year-ago period reported figure, while that for commissions is $813 million, indicating 18.5% increase from the year-ago period reported figure.



The domestic and international operations, combined brokerage and risk management segments are likely to have contributed to total revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating 8.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have increased due to higher compensation, interest, amortization and depreciation. This, in turn, might have restricted margin expansion.



The company delivered positive surprise in each of the last four quarters with the average being 3.25%.



What Our Quantitative Model States



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arthur J. Gallagher this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Arthur J. Gallagher has an Earnings ESP of -5.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 51 cents is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Zacks Rank: Arthur J. Gallagher carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider



Some stocks from the finance industry with the apt combination of elements to surpass estimates this reporting cycle are as follows:



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to announce fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to announce fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 5.



CNA Financial Corporation CNA is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 10. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



