What Awaits Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) in Q3 Earnings?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 5, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.1%, on average.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by the increasing demand for its power semiconductors.



During the quarter, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor introduced its first eFuse product for sub-power rails in server applications.



The company released the AOZ32034AQV, a product in the family of coil drivers for wireless charging transmitter circuits of up to 50W. The device has been designed for wireless charging applications in charging stations, cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones and other consumer electronic equipment.



It also released the AOZ71026QI, a 2 rail, 6 phase controller for notebook Vcore power delivery. The device boasts the world’s lowest quiescent power for a multiphase controller to meet Intel IMVP 8, 9, 9.1 and 9.2 specifications.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $194 million, which indicates growth of 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.18, suggesting an increase of 53.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at $1.18.

Zacks Rank: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

