What Awaits Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) in Q2 Earnings?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.6%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by the surging demand for its power semiconductors.

Factors at Play

To deal with supply-chain constraints in the broader semiconductor industry, the company has expanded production capacity in its Oregon fab, ramped production in the JV fab in Chongqing and leveraged relationships with its foundry partners to secure wafer supply.



During the quarter, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor introduced a new family of Coil Drivers. The product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. It is a half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. The device is suited to Wireless Charging Transmitter circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones and other consumers’ electronic equipment.



The company also released the 80V Power MOSFET using patented Shield Gate Technology which is optimized for higher switching frequencies used in telecom and server power supply for greater efficiency.



The company invests in core competencies of silicon, packaging and ICs as the foundation of its product technology. This allows it to expand product offerings and deliver complete power solutions for more target applications. Technical expertise enables it to develop various power discrete and power IC technology platforms.



It released the 600V Low Ohmic and Fast Body Diode αMOS5 Super Junction MOSFETs Family. αMOS5 is its latest generation of high voltage MOSFET, designed to meet the high efficiency and high-density needs for Quick Charger, Adapter, PC Power, Server, Industrial Power, Telecom and Hyperscale Datacenter applications. These developments are likely to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $188 million, which indicates growth of 18.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.05, suggesting an increase of 61.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at $1.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-eps-surprise | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote

Zacks Rank: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

