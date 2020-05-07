What Awaits Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) in Q1 Earnings? (Revised)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is slated to release first-quarter 2020 financial results on May 7. The utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Consider



The two utility acquisitions completed by the company in the fourth quarter are expected to have contributed to first-quarter earnings. In addition, successful rate review outcomes in the last reported quarter are likely to have boosted earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



Demand from commercial and industrial customers is expected to have declined in the first quarter due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the stay-at-home directives are expected to have resulted in higher demand from the residential class, which is likely to have marginally offset the decline in demand from the industrial and commercial space in the first quarter.



Q1 Expectation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $511.6 million and 21 cents, indicating 7.2% and 10.5% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Algonquin Power & Utilities this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-eps-surprise | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is +1.59%.



Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is +1.59%.



Zacks Rank: Algonquin Power & Utilities currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Other Stocks to Consider



Here are a few other companies worth considering from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED is set to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



New Jersey Resources NJR is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Spire Inc. SR is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.



