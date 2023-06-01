What Awaits Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) in Q1 Earnings?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 6. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a decline of 6.9% from $1.73 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, suggesting a decrease of 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Factors to Note

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal first-quarter results are likely to gain from increased consumer demand for sports and outdoor categories, a solid e-commerce platform and a flexible inventory pipeline. Development of robust omnichannel business and opening of new stores are likely to have driven ASO’s performance. Increase in the productivity of existing stores bodes well.



Partnerships with key national brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are encouraging. However, inflation and decline in transactions are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Academy Sports and Outdoors has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three stocks you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Bath & Body Works BBWI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. BBWI is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line while reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 32 cents suggests a decline of 38.5% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bath & Body Works’ top line is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. BBWI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.6%, on average.



Macy’s M presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank of #3. M is likely to register a decline in the bottom line while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 46 cents suggests a decrease of 57.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Macy’s top line is projected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.11 billion, which suggests a loss of 4.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. M delivered an earnings beat of 60.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present. DLTR is expected to register a decrease in the bottom line while reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.17 suggests a decline of 26.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar Tree’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $7.17 billion, indicating an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.



