What the Average Social Security Check Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

Most Americans know they’ll need more than Social Security benefits to fund their retirement years. A robust savings coupled with Social Security provides retirees with added financial security, especially if you live in a city where there’s a high cost of living. For those with leaner savings or considering a move somewhere cheaper, a new original study from GOBankingRates reveals there are two major cities where a typical Social Security check is enough money to cover annual necessities for a couple.
Using data from the U.S. Census 2024 American Community Survey and Social Security Administration, GOBankingRates analyzed the nation’s 50 most populous cities and sourced the average monthly Social Security income (for August 2025) for one retired person and two people filing jointly.
Each city’s average single-family home value and monthly mortgage costs were factored in, and the total cost of necessities was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs. Using the cost of necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of necessities after Social Security was calculated and ranked from the most to least populous city.
Key Findings
- Detroit and Memphis are the two largest cities where the average Social Security check completely covers annual necessity costs for two. In Detroit, a couple would have an extra $6,048; in Memphis, a couple would have $4,005.
- Social Security goes far in Baltimore. Annual cost of necessities in the Maryland city is $35,683, which means a couple would pay just $124 after Social Security.
- Social Security for two means paying less than $5,000 more for annual necessity costs in 12 large cities. From most to least total costs, these cities are Columbus, Ohio ($4,409); Louisville, Kentucky ($4,096); Kansas City, Missouri ($3,891); San Antonio ($3,521); Indianapolis ($2,209); Milwaukee ($1,856); El Paso, Texas ($1,539); Tulsa, Oklahoma ($1,491); Oklahoma City ($1,214); Baltimore ($124); Memphis (-$4,005) and Detroit (-$6,048).
Here’s what the average Social Security check affords in America’s largest cities, ranked in order of most populous cities.
1. New York City
- Population: 8,478,072
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $89,101
- Total cost for necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $53,542
- Average home value: $846,342
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,740
2. Los Angeles
- Population: 3,878,718
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $94,294
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $58,736
- Average home value: $1,025,128
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,741
3. Chicago
- Population: 2,721,326
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,980
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,422
- Average home value: $316,835
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,774
4. Houston
- Population: 2,387,910
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $41,585
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $6,026
- Average home value: $273,592
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,532
5. Phoenix
- Population: 1,673,122
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $51,545
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $15,986
- Average home value: $422,826
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,368
6. Philadelphia
- Population: 1,573,916
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $40,888
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $5,329
- Average home value: $228,156
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,278
7. San Antonio
- Population: 1,526,621
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,080
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,521
- Average home value: $255,410
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,430
8. San Diego
- Population: 1,404,461
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $100,740
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $65,181
- Average home value: $1,140,127
- Average monthly mortgage: $6,385
9. Dallas
- Population: 1,326,093
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,446
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,887
- Average home value: $325,525
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,823
10. Fort Worth, Texas
- Population: 1,014,376
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,785
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,226
- Average home value: $302,082
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,692
11. Jacksonville, Florida
- Population: 1,009,831
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,244
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,685
- Average home value: $299,855
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,679
12. San Jose, California
- Population: 997,395
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $129,750
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $94,191
- Average home value: $1,529,160
- Average monthly mortgage: $8,563
13. Austin, Texas
- Population: 993,771
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $59,640
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $24,081
- Average home value: $540,210
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,025
14. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Population: 943,474
- Average home value: $410,500
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,299
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,971
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,412
15. Columbus, Ohio
- Population: 931,551
- Average home value: $271,653
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,521
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,967
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,409
16. Indianapolis
- Population: 890,315
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,768
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $2,209
- Average home value: $237,877
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,332
17. San Francisco
- Population: 827,526
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $122,924
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $87,365
- Average home value: $1,410,552
- Average monthly mortgage: $7,899
18. Seattle
- Population: 780,992
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,594
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,035
- Average home value: $941,803
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,274
19. Denver
- Population: 729,019
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $62,423
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $26,864
- Average home value: $589,059
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,299
20. Oklahoma City
- Population: 713,014
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $36,773
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,214
- Average home value: $208,348
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,167
21. Nashville, Tennessee
- Population: 704,965
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $53,681
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,122
- Average home value: $457,356
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,561
22. Washington, D.C.
- Population: 702,250
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $76,282
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $40,723
- Average home value: $749,377
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,197
23. El Paso, Texas
- Population: 681,724
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,098
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,539
- Average home value: $231,634
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,297
24. Las Vegas
- Population: 678,924
- Average home value: $459,185
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,571
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,842
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $19,284
25. Boston
- Population: 673,822
- Average home value: $839,566
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,702
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $81,866
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $46,307
26. Detroit
- Population: 645,702
- Average home value: $78,624
- Average monthly mortgage: $440
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $29,511
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($6,048)
27. Louisville, Kentucky
- Population: 640,793
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,655
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,096
- Average home value: $261,726
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,466
28. Portland, Oregon
- Population: 636,958
- Average home value: $560,229
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,137
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $60,912
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $25,353
29. Memphis, Tennessee
- Population: 610,936
- Average home value: $143,738
- Average monthly mortgage: $805
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $31,554
- Total cost necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($4,005)
30. Baltimore
- Population: 568,271
- Average home value: $187,275
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,049
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $35,683
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $124
31. Milwaukee
- Population: 563,512
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,415
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,856
- Average home value: $224,046
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,255
32. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population: 560,333
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,780
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,221
- Average home value: $346,106
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,938
33. Tucson, Arizona
- Population: 554,011
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,127
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,568
- Average home value: $339,478
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,901
34. Fresno, California
- Population: 550,091
- Average home value: $400,093
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,241
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,915
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,356
35. Sacramento, California
- Population: 535,787
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $57,706
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $22,147
- Average home value: $491,883
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,755
36. Atlanta
- Population: 520,066
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,226
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,668
- Average home value: $450,085
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,521
37. Mesa, Arizona
- Population: 517,142
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,988
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $17,429
- Average home value: $448,204
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,510
38. Kansas City, Missouri
- Population: 516,045
- Total annual cost of necessities annually without Social Security: $39,450
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,891
- Average home value: $254,114
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,423
39. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Population: 499,637
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,257
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,698
- Average home value: $449,566
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,518
40. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Population: 493,540
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,345
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,786
- Average home value: $463,169
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,594
41. Omaha, Nebraska
- Population: 489,263
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,104
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,545
- Average home value: $294,739
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,651
42. Miami
- Population: 487,006
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $69,595
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $34,036
- Average home value: $657,084
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,680
43. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Population: 454,808
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,260
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,701
- Average home value: $427,529
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,394
44. Long Beach, California
- Population: 450,917
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,611
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,053
- Average home value: $919,269
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,148
45. Oakland, California
- Population: 443,575
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $79,742
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $44,183
- Average home value: $797,148
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,464
46. Minneapolis
- Population: 428,572
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,938
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $10,379
- Average home value: $357,994
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,005
47. Bakersfield, California
- Population: 417,461
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,939
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,380
- Average home value: $401,355
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,248
48. Tampa, Florida
- Population: 414,575
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,905
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,346
- Average home value: $391,158
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,191
49. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Population: 413,652
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,050
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,491
- Average home value: $220,176
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,233
50. Arlington, Texas
- Population: 403,657
- Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,769
- Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,210
- Average home value: $316,376
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,772
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census 2024 1-year American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs for retired households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each city. The average monthly Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 for one retired person and for two people filing jointly. Using the cost of living for necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of living for necessities after Social Security was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted to show the largest populous cities first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 15, 2025.
