What the Average Social Security Check Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

September 30, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Most Americans know they’ll need more than Social Security benefits to fund their retirement years. A robust savings coupled with Social Security provides retirees with added financial security, especially if you live in a city where there’s a high cost of living. For those with leaner savings or considering a move somewhere cheaper, a new original study from GOBankingRates reveals there are two major cities where a typical Social Security check is enough money to cover annual necessities for a couple. 

Using data from the U.S. Census 2024 American Community Survey and Social Security Administration, GOBankingRates analyzed the nation’s 50 most populous cities and sourced the average monthly Social Security income (for August 2025) for one retired person and two people filing jointly.

Each city’s average single-family home value and monthly mortgage costs were factored in, and the total cost of necessities was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs. Using the cost of necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of necessities after Social Security was calculated and ranked from the most to least populous city.

Memphis, Tennessee skyline at dusk

Key Findings

  • Detroit and Memphis are the two largest cities where the average Social Security check completely covers annual necessity costs for two. In Detroit, a couple would have an extra $6,048; in Memphis, a couple would have $4,005.
  • Social Security goes far in Baltimore. Annual cost of necessities in the Maryland city is $35,683, which means a couple would pay just $124 after Social Security.
  • Social Security for two means paying less than $5,000 more for annual necessity costs in 12 large cities. From most to least total costs, these cities are Columbus, Ohio ($4,409); Louisville, Kentucky ($4,096); Kansas City, Missouri ($3,891); San Antonio ($3,521); Indianapolis ($2,209); Milwaukee ($1,856); El Paso, Texas ($1,539); Tulsa, Oklahoma ($1,491); Oklahoma City ($1,214); Baltimore ($124); Memphis (-$4,005) and Detroit (-$6,048).

Here’s what the average Social Security check affords in America’s largest cities, ranked in order of most populous cities.

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

1. New York City

  • Population: 8,478,072
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $89,101
  • Total cost for necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $53,542
  • Average home value: $846,342
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,740

the skyline of los angeles during sunrise.

2. Los Angeles

  • Population: 3,878,718
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $94,294
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $58,736
  • Average home value: $1,025,128
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,741
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

3. Chicago

  • Population: 2,721,326
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,980
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,422
  • Average home value: $316,835
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,774
The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

4. Houston

  • Population: 2,387,910
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $41,585
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $6,026
  • Average home value: $273,592
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,532
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

5. Phoenix

  • Population: 1,673,122
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $51,545
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $15,986
  • Average home value: $422,826
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,368
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown cityscape on Broad Street at City Hall.

6. Philadelphia

  • Population: 1,573,916
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $40,888
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $5,329
  • Average home value: $228,156
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,278

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

7. San Antonio

  • Population: 1,526,621
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,080
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,521
  • Average home value: $255,410
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,430
Recreational boats on San Diego Bay fill the foreground leading back to the skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline waterfront and harbor at dusk, CA.

8. San Diego

  • Population: 1,404,461
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $100,740
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $65,181
  • Average home value: $1,140,127
  • Average monthly mortgage: $6,385
May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

9. Dallas

  • Population: 1,326,093
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,446
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,887
  • Average home value: $325,525
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,823
Fort Worth, Tx

10. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 1,014,376
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,785
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,226
  • Average home value: $302,082
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,692
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

11. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population: 1,009,831
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,244
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,685
  • Average home value: $299,855
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,679

San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

12. San Jose, California

  • Population: 997,395
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $129,750
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $94,191
  • Average home value: $1,529,160
  • Average monthly mortgage: $8,563
Downtown Austin Texas with capital and riverfront.

13. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 993,771
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $59,640
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $24,081
  • Average home value: $540,210
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,025
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population: 943,474
  • Average home value: $410,500
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,299
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,971
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,412
High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

15. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 931,551
  • Average home value: $271,653
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,521
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,967
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,409
Indianapolis canal in winter.

16. Indianapolis

  • Population: 890,315
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,768
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $2,209
  • Average home value: $237,877
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,332

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on a foggy day.

17. San Francisco

  • Population: 827,526
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $122,924
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $87,365
  • Average home value: $1,410,552
  • Average monthly mortgage: $7,899
Row of colorful townhouses and Olympic Mountain range from Seattle WA.

18. Seattle

  • Population: 780,992
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,594
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,035
  • Average home value: $941,803
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,274
Larimer street is a tourism highlight and worth a visit during the night time.

19. Denver

  • Population: 729,019
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $62,423
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $26,864
  • Average home value: $589,059
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,299
Night in Bricktown entertainment district, many old warehouse buildings are now restaurants and bars.

20. Oklahoma City

  • Population: 713,014
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $36,773
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,214
  • Average home value: $208,348
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,167
View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

21. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Population: 704,965
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $53,681
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,122
  • Average home value: $457,356
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,561

The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

22. Washington, D.C.

  • Population: 702,250
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $76,282
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $40,723
  • Average home value: $749,377
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,197
El Paso Texas

23. El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 681,724
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,098
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,539
  • Average home value: $231,634
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,297
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

24. Las Vegas

  • Population: 678,924
  • Average home value: $459,185
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,571
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,842
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $19,284
South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

25. Boston

  • Population: 673,822
  • Average home value: $839,566
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,702
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $81,866
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $46,307
Detroit Woodward Ave.

26. Detroit

  • Population: 645,702
  • Average home value: $78,624
  • Average monthly mortgage: $440
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $29,511
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($6,048)

Louisville, Kentucky, USA - April 13, 2019: People walking on West Main Street, among the old buildings at downtown.

27. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Population: 640,793
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,655
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,096
  • Average home value: $261,726
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,466
Portland Oregon downtown

28. Portland, Oregon

  • Population: 636,958
  • Average home value: $560,229
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,137
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $60,912
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $25,353
People walk on Beale Street in Memphis Tennessee

29. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 610,936
  • Average home value: $143,738
  • Average monthly mortgage: $805
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $31,554
  • Total cost necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($4,005)
Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

30. Baltimore

  • Population: 568,271
  • Average home value: $187,275
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,049
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $35,683
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $124
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

31. Milwaukee

  • Population: 563,512
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,415
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,856
  • Average home value: $224,046
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,255

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA - October 11, 2006: The scarecrow special shape hot air balloon ascends at dawn with hundreds of other balloons above Albuquerque at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta - the largest such festival in the world.

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population: 560,333
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,780
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,221
  • Average home value: $346,106
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,938
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

33. Tucson, Arizona

  • Population: 554,011
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,127
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,568
  • Average home value: $339,478
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,901
Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

34. Fresno, California

  • Population: 550,091
  • Average home value: $400,093
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,241
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,915
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,356
People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

35. Sacramento, California

  • Population: 535,787
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $57,706
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $22,147
  • Average home value: $491,883
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,755
Ice and snow on the ground on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, facing west towards the downtown skyline and setting sun at dusk.

36. Atlanta

  • Population: 520,066
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,226
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,668
  • Average home value: $450,085
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,521

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

37. Mesa, Arizona

  • Population: 517,142
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,988
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $17,429
  • Average home value: $448,204
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,510
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.

38. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 516,045
  • Total annual cost of necessities annually without Social Security: $39,450
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,891
  • Average home value: $254,114
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,423
A park beside water in Raleigh, North Carolina.

39. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population: 499,637
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,257
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,698
  • Average home value: $449,566
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,518
downtown Colorado Springs Colorado

40. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Population: 493,540
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,345
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,786
  • Average home value: $463,169
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,594
Omaha Lincoln

41. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population: 489,263
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,104
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,545
  • Average home value: $294,739
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,651

Nightlife on the art deco district of South Beach in Florida USA.

42. Miami

  • Population: 487,006
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $69,595
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $34,036
  • Average home value: $657,084
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,680
Nice Apartments in Virginia Beach near town center.

43. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Population: 454,808
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,260
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,701
  • Average home value: $427,529
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,394
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

44. Long Beach, California

  • Population: 450,917
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,611
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,053
  • Average home value: $919,269
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,148
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

45. Oakland, California

  • Population: 443,575
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $79,742
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $44,183
  • Average home value: $797,148
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,464
Showing beauty and architecture of South Minneapolis.

46. Minneapolis

  • Population: 428,572
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,938
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $10,379
  • Average home value: $357,994
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,005

Bakersfield Heart Hospital in California

47. Bakersfield, California

  • Population: 417,461
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,939
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,380
  • Average home value: $401,355
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,248
Drone angle view of downtown Tampa, Florida at dusk.

48. Tampa, Florida

  • Population: 414,575
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,905
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,346
  • Average home value: $391,158
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,191
The Boat House at the Gathering Place - a public park - with people looking down and dramatic lighting near dusk.

49. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Population: 413,652
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,050
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,491
  • Average home value: $220,176
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,233
Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

50. Arlington, Texas

  • Population: 403,657
  • Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,769
  • Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,210
  • Average home value: $316,376
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,772

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census 2024 1-year American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs for retired households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each city. The average monthly Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 for one retired person and for two people filing jointly. Using the cost of living for necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of living for necessities after Social Security was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted to show the largest populous cities first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 15, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What the Average Social Security Check Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

