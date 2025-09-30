What the Average Social Security Check Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

Most Americans know they’ll need more than Social Security benefits to fund their retirement years. A robust savings coupled with Social Security provides retirees with added financial security, especially if you live in a city where there’s a high cost of living. For those with leaner savings or considering a move somewhere cheaper, a new original study from GOBankingRates reveals there are two major cities where a typical Social Security check is enough money to cover annual necessities for a couple.

Using data from the U.S. Census 2024 American Community Survey and Social Security Administration, GOBankingRates analyzed the nation’s 50 most populous cities and sourced the average monthly Social Security income (for August 2025) for one retired person and two people filing jointly.

Each city’s average single-family home value and monthly mortgage costs were factored in, and the total cost of necessities was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs. Using the cost of necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of necessities after Social Security was calculated and ranked from the most to least populous city.

Key Findings

Detroit and Memphis are the two largest cities where the average Social Security check completely covers annual necessity costs for two. In Detroit, a couple would have an extra $6,048; in Memphis, a couple would have $4,005.

Annual cost of necessities in the Maryland city is $35,683, which means a couple would pay just $124 after Social Security. Social Security for two means paying less than $5,000 more for annual necessity costs in 12 large cities. From most to least total costs, these cities are Columbus, Ohio ($4,409); Louisville, Kentucky ($4,096); Kansas City, Missouri ($3,891); San Antonio ($3,521); Indianapolis ($2,209); Milwaukee ($1,856); El Paso, Texas ($1,539); Tulsa, Oklahoma ($1,491); Oklahoma City ($1,214); Baltimore ($124); Memphis (-$4,005) and Detroit (-$6,048).

Here’s what the average Social Security check affords in America’s largest cities, ranked in order of most populous cities.

1. New York City

Population: 8,478,072

8,478,072 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $89,101

$89,101 Total cost for necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $53,542

$53,542 Average home value: $846,342

$846,342 Average monthly mortgage: $4,740

2. Los Angeles

Population: 3,878,718

3,878,718 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $94,294

$94,294 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $58,736

$58,736 Average home value: $1,025,128

$1,025,128 Average monthly mortgage: $5,741

3. Chicago

Population: 2,721,326

2,721,326 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,980

$44,980 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,422

$9,422 Average home value: $316,835

$316,835 Average monthly mortgage: $1,774

4. Houston

Population: 2,387,910

2,387,910 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $41,585

$41,585 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $6,026

$6,026 Average home value: $273,592

$273,592 Average monthly mortgage: $1,532

5. Phoenix

Population: 1,673,122

1,673,122 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $51,545

$51,545 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $15,986

$15,986 Average home value: $422,826

$422,826 Average monthly mortgage: $2,368

6. Philadelphia

Population: 1,573,916

1,573,916 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $40,888

$40,888 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $5,329

$5,329 Average home value: $228,156

$228,156 Average monthly mortgage: $1,278

7. San Antonio

Population: 1,526,621

1,526,621 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,080

$39,080 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,521

$3,521 Average home value: $255,410

$255,410 Average monthly mortgage: $1,430

8. San Diego

Population: 1,404,461

1,404,461 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $100,740

$100,740 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $65,181

$65,181 Average home value: $1,140,127

$1,140,127 Average monthly mortgage: $6,385

9. Dallas

Population: 1,326,093

1,326,093 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,446

$45,446 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,887

$9,887 Average home value: $325,525

$325,525 Average monthly mortgage: $1,823

10. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 1,014,376

1,014,376 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,785

$43,785 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,226

$8,226 Average home value: $302,082

$302,082 Average monthly mortgage: $1,692

11. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 1,009,831

1,009,831 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,244

$43,244 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,685

$7,685 Average home value: $299,855

$299,855 Average monthly mortgage: $1,679

12. San Jose, California

Population: 997,395

997,395 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $129,750

$129,750 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $94,191

$94,191 Average home value: $1,529,160

$1,529,160 Average monthly mortgage: $8,563

13. Austin, Texas

Population: 993,771

993,771 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $59,640

$59,640 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $24,081

$24,081 Average home value: $540,210

$540,210 Average monthly mortgage: $3,025

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 943,474

943,474 Average home value: $410,500

$410,500 Average monthly mortgage : $2,299

$2,299 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,971

$49,971 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,412

15. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 931,551

931,551 Average home value: $271,653

$271,653 Average monthly mortgage : $1,521

$1,521 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,967

$39,967 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,409

16. Indianapolis

Population: 890,315

890,315 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,768

$37,768 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $2,209

$2,209 Average home value: $237,877

$237,877 Average monthly mortgage: $1,332

17. San Francisco

Population: 827,526

827,526 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $122,924

$122,924 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $87,365

$87,365 Average home value: $1,410,552

$1,410,552 Average monthly mortgage: $7,899

18. Seattle

Population: 780,992

780,992 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,594

$86,594 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,035

$51,035 Average home value: $941,803

$941,803 Average monthly mortgage: $5,274

19. Denver

Population: 729,019

729,019 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $62,423

$62,423 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $26,864

$26,864 Average home value: $589,059

$589,059 Average monthly mortgage: $3,299

20. Oklahoma City

Population: 713,014

713,014 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $36,773

$36,773 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,214

$1,214 Average home value: $208,348

$208,348 Average monthly mortgage: $1,167

21. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 704,965

704,965 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $53,681

$53,681 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,122

$18,122 Average home value: $457,356

$457,356 Average monthly mortgage: $2,561

22. Washington, D.C.

Population: 702,250

702,250 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $76,282

$76,282 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $40,723

$40,723 Average home value: $749,377

$749,377 Average monthly mortgage: $4,197

23. El Paso, Texas

Population: 681,724

681,724 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,098

$37,098 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,539

$1,539 Average home value: $231,634

$231,634 Average monthly mortgage: $1,297

24. Las Vegas

Population: 678,924

678,924 Average home value: $459,185

$459,185 Average monthly mortgage : $2,571

$2,571 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,842

$54,842 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $19,284

25. Boston

Population: 673,822

673,822 Average home value: $839,566

$839,566 Average monthly mortgage: $4,702

$4,702 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $81,866

$81,866 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $46,307

26. Detroit

Population: 645,702

645,702 Average home value: $78,624

$78,624 Average monthly mortgage : $440

$440 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $29,511

$29,511 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($6,048)

27. Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 640,793

640,793 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $39,655

$39,655 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $4,096

$4,096 Average home value: $261,726

$261,726 Average monthly mortgage: $1,466

28. Portland, Oregon

Population: 636,958

636,958 Average home value: $560,229

$560,229 Average monthly mortgage: $3,137

$3,137 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $60,912

$60,912 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $25,353

29. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 610,936

610,936 Average home value: $143,738

$143,738 Average monthly mortgag e: $805

$805 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $31,554

$31,554 Total cost necessities annually (with Social Security for two): ($4,005)

30. Baltimore

Population: 568,271

568,271 Average home value: $187,275

$187,275 Average monthly mortgage: $1,049

$1,049 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $35,683

$35,683 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $124

31. Milwaukee

Population: 563,512

563,512 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,415

$37,415 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,856

$1,856 Average home value: $224,046

$224,046 Average monthly mortgage: $1,255

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 560,333

560,333 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,780

$43,780 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,221

$8,221 Average home value: $346,106

$346,106 Average monthly mortgage: $1,938

33. Tucson, Arizona

Population: 554,011

554,011 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,127

$44,127 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $8,568

$8,568 Average home value: $339,478

$339,478 Average monthly mortgage: $1,901

34. Fresno, California

Population: 550,091

550,091 Average home value: $400,093

$400,093 Average monthly mortgage: $2,241

$2,241 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,915

$49,915 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,356

35. Sacramento, California

Population: 535,787

535,787 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $57,706

$57,706 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $22,147

$22,147 Average home value: $491,883

$491,883 Average monthly mortgage: $2,755

36. Atlanta

Population: 520,066

520,066 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $54,226

$54,226 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $18,668

$18,668 Average home value: $450,085

$450,085 Average monthly mortgage: $2,521

37. Mesa, Arizona

Population: 517,142

517,142 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,988

$52,988 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $17,429

$17,429 Average home value: $448,204

$448,204 Average monthly mortgage: $2,510

38. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 516,045

516,045 Total annual cost of necessities annually without Social Security: $39,450

$39,450 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $3,891

$3,891 Average home value: $254,114

$254,114 Average monthly mortgage: $1,423

39. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 499,637

499,637 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,257

$52,257 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,698

$16,698 Average home value: $449,566

$449,566 Average monthly mortgage: $2,518

40. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population: 493,540

493,540 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,345

$52,345 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,786

$16,786 Average home value: $463,169

$463,169 Average monthly mortgage: $2,594

41. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 489,263

489,263 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $43,104

$43,104 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $7,545

$7,545 Average home value: $294,739

$294,739 Average monthly mortgage: $1,651

42. Miami

Population: 487,006

487,006 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $69,595

$69,595 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $34,036

$34,036 Average home value: $657,084

$657,084 Average monthly mortgage: $3,680

43. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 454,808

454,808 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $52,260

$52,260 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $16,701

$16,701 Average home value: $427,529

$427,529 Average monthly mortgage: $2,394

44. Long Beach, California

Population: 450,917

450,917 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $86,611

$86,611 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $51,053

$51,053 Average home value: $919,269

$919,269 Average monthly mortgage: $5,148

45. Oakland, California

Population: 443,575

443,575 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $79,742

$79,742 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $44,183

$44,183 Average home value: $797,148

$797,148 Average monthly mortgage: $4,464

46. Minneapolis

Population: 428,572

428,572 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $45,938

$45,938 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $10,379

$10,379 Average home value: $357,994

$357,994 Average monthly mortgage: $2,005

47. Bakersfield, California

Population: 417,461

417,461 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,939

$49,939 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,380

$14,380 Average home value: $401,355

$401,355 Average monthly mortgage: $2,248

48. Tampa, Florida

Population: 414,575

414,575 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $49,905

$49,905 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $14,346

$14,346 Average home value: $391,158

$391,158 Average monthly mortgage: $2,191

49. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 413,652

413,652 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $37,050

$37,050 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $1,491

$1,491 Average home value: $220,176

$220,176 Average monthly mortgage: $1,233

50. Arlington, Texas

Population: 403,657

403,657 Total annual cost of necessities without Social Security: $44,769

$44,769 Total cost of necessities annually (with Social Security for two): $9,210

$9,210 Average home value: $316,376

$316,376 Average monthly mortgage: $1,772

Explore more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census 2024 1-year American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs for retired households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each city. The average monthly Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 for one retired person and for two people filing jointly. Using the cost of living for necessities and the average Social Security income, the cost of living for necessities after Social Security was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted to show the largest populous cities first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 15, 2025.

