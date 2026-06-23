What the Average Retiree Spends Each Month -- and How You Compare

Key Points

Retiree households spend a little less than younger U.S. households do.

Still, America's senior households also collect less monthly income.

Regardless of how much money you've got coming in or going out, making it work for you starts with making a careful, specific budget plan.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Life's expensive for everyone in the United States these days. Blame recently accelerating inflation, of course. For retirees dependent on Social Security and retirement savings, however, money feels even tighter. Their income just hasn't kept up with the recent surge in inflation.

And this begs the question: How much are the nation's retirees spending every month just to survive? Here's a look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

How much retirees are spending (and getting) every month

The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent (2024) survey of consumer expenditures, which of course has changed somewhat since then. More specifically, most of these costs have grown at least a little bit in the meantime. Also know that these numbers reflect households -- not individuals -- that are home to an average of 1.8 people with at least one aged 65 and up. Be sure to adjust accordingly for a household of only one person, or more than two.

Category Overall Average Household Retiree Household Food (at home/out) $847 $662 Housing $2,189 $1,849 Apparel/services $167 $100 Transportation $1,110 $795 Healthcare $516 $650 Entertainment $301 $252 Personal care $82 $65 Miscellaneous $102 $81 Total expenses $6,545 $5,119 Income $8,684 $5,622

Yes, retirees are unsurprisingly spending less than U.S. households overall (where an average of 2.4 people reside) except for one category. That's healthcare. As you can see in the table, most households are spending about 20% less despite covering more people's care.

A plan without specifics is only a wish

There are exceptions to these numbers, of course, some of which can be extreme.

Still, the mathematical averages are the averages for a reason, and are a pretty good approximation of what most retirees are shelling out every month. You're likely to spend about the same amount in retirement, if you aren't retired already.

To this end, if your current or future budget doesn't look quite like this one and isn't working or going to work for you in the long run, something obviously needs to change. Just don't sweat it too much if you can't find that one big cut that makes a big difference. Often it's easier to make several smaller spending cuts across every category you can. Also, don't forget to make the most of your idle cash by keeping it in more productive money market accounts until you need to spend it.

Whatever the case, the best place to start is with a pencil and a piece of paper, a list of exactly how much money you've got coming in every month, and where and what's exactly going right back out.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.