What Are Your Top Financial Goals for 2022?

Whether or not you're prone to making a long list of resolutions every year, you can always resolve to build a stronger and better financial future. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool.com senior analyst Jim Gillies, from Canada, along with Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Rachel Warren, and Toby Bordelon, discuss their top goals for 2022, both financial and otherwise.

Jason Hall: We don't do resolutions. We meaning me, meaning none of you can do them either. Ten seconds, what's one thing you're doing this year? You can say nothing different.

You can say the one thing you're doing this year to stay on your financial track. I'm going to say this, I'm going to put more money in my 401(k) than I did last year. I'm going to start by maximizing my last year because I can do it before April 15th. Rachel.

Rachel Warren: I'm not going to do anything super different, as you said I'm newer investor, so I would like to invest more, to save more, have a good balance of both savings, cash for a rainy day, as well as building that portfolio. That's my two big goals heading into the New Year.

Jason Hall: Toby.

Toby Bordelon: I'm going to say, I want to make a deliberate efforts to buy actual shares of stock more regularly. I deal a lot with options, I will still do that.

But I want to be more intentional about when I see a company especially new young company, just buying some shares and making sure I have that, and not let the opportunity to get away from me.

Jason Hall: This is the part where, Jim says he's going to conduct more options trades this year than it did last year.

Jim Gillies: I'm actually rolling off a lot of my option stuff. That's a whole other story. I enjoy my bicycles and I've spent a little too much time working in the past year, year-and-a-half, probably pandemic inspired.

What I'm hoping to do is get out more on the bike and I picked up myself or rather pricey trainer about six months ago that I have not used a lot. It's downstairs in the workout room.

That's going to get more used this year. Mainly, because my teenage son is now 17. Thinks he can take Dad down occasionally, and I enjoy proving him wrong.

Jason Hall: Love it, absolutely.

