What Are Weekly Options and Why Are Weekly Options So Popular?

The stock market provides individuals with an incredible variety and volume of investment opportunities and continues to gain attention from amateur and retail investors worldwide. Specifically, trading options has become a particularly popular derivative amongst investors. Equity options enable investors to have the right to purchase or sell a stock at a set price and with a set expiration date. Investors can choose to trade between monthly or weekly stock options, both of which vary in terms of specifications.

To understand more about how weekly options work, this article will walk you through all there is to know about weekly options. Additionally, subscribing to Schaeffer's Weekly Options Real-Time Alerts will provide you with deeper insights and real-time trading recommendations focused on weekly options. Weekly options have the potential to be volatile and risky, but also have the potential to produce incredible trading returns at the same time. Understanding weekly options and how traders can make the most out of them is essential to know when trading weekly options.

What Exactly Are Weekly Options?

Weekly options are similar to standard monthly options, but are typically cheaper and can be traded on a much shorter time frame. Weekly options product specifications are similar to the standard monthly contracts listed for each stock. Weekly options are listed on various Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs), index products, and major indices.

The concept of weekly options was introduced and designed by the Chicago Board Options Exchange ( CBOE ) in 2005. Weekly options were proposed an innovative way for traders to apply short-term trading tactics and strategies in a more cost-effective way. Weekly options were created to promote efficiency in an unpredictable stock market while making the most out of news-driven and short-term market moves.

