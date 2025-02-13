What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Welltower Stock?

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Welltower Inc. ( WELL ) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare infrastructure. With a market cap of $89.1 billion , Welltower invests in senior housing, post-acute care, and outpatient medical properties, partnering with top healthcare providers to enhance access to high-quality care.

Welltower's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WELL has gained 63.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 20.7% . In 2025, the stock has returned 13.8% compared to SPX’s 3.2% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, WELL stock has also outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 10% over the past 52 weeks and 3.9% on a YTD basis.

Welltower's shares have outperformed the broader market and peers, driven by strong earnings growth, strategic portfolio expansion, and rising demand for senior housing and healthcare real estate. The company reported Q4 earnings on Feb. 11, with funds from operations (FFO) rising 17.7% year over year to $1.13 per share, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.12. Revenue grew 28.6% annually to $2.25 billion, beating expectations of $2.12 billion. For fiscal 2025, the management projects net income between $1.60 and $1.76 per share and normalized FFO of $4.79 to $4.95 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Welltower’s FFO to grow 11.4% to $4.79 . The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering WELL stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration has been more bullish than the past three months when 11 analysts had “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Jan. 27, Scotiabank raised Welltower's price target to $144 from $142 , maintaining an “Outperform” rating while updating its analysis on the financial impact of Los Angeles wildfires on U.S. Residential and self-storage REITs.

WELL’s mean price target of $149.44 represents a premium of 4.2% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $221 suggests a potential upside of 54.1%.

