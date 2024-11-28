What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for W. R. Berkley Stock?

W. R. Berkley Corporation ( WRB ), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, crafts tailored insurance and reinsurance solutions for a dynamic world. From safeguarding fine art and jewelry to pioneering cyber risk coverage, this company excels in niche markets. Its two segments - Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess - span commercial liability, specialty risks, and global treaty reinsurance.

With a keen focus on innovation and precision, W. R. Berkley has become a trusted name, bridging complex risks with customized protection across industries worldwide. Its market cap currently stands at $24.5 billion .

Shares of the insurance company have climbed 35.7% over the past 52 weeks and 37.7% on a YTD basis, outshining the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which rallied 31.8% over the past year and returned 25.8% in 2024.

However, within its niche, WRB slightly underperforms the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF ( KBWP ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 37.6% over the past year and 39.7% on a YTD basis.

W.R. Berkley’s impressive stock rally this year stems from strategic growth and disciplined capital deployment. Strong premium growth, lower claims in select lines, and exposure expansion bolstered earnings.

The company’s robust liquidity and cash flow supported shareholder rewards, including a 9.1% dividend hike in June 2024 - its 19th consecutive annual increase. With $138.3 million returned to investors in Q3 through special and regular dividends and share purchases, WRB’s focus on value creation and financial strength helped it surge past broader benchmarks, reflecting resilience and investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect W. R. Berkley’s EPS to rise 20.1% year over year to $3.94. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is robust, as it topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering WRB stock, the overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” The current rating is based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The overall configuration is slightly less bullish, as over the past three months, the insurance stock has attracted a new “Strong Sell” rating.

Goldman Sachs ( GS ) has turned bullish on WRB stock, upgrading the stock to "Buy" from a “Neutral” rating with a $69 target on Nov. 25. Analyst Robert Cox highlights WRB’s ability to capitalize on firm casualty pricing trends, projecting strong momentum into 2025. With pricing outpacing claim cost trends and improving paid-to-incurred loss ratios, Goldman sees reduced reserve risks and a robust growth runway. WRB’s strategic positioning makes it a standout in today’s competitive insurance landscape.

Although WRB currently trades above the mean price target of $64.54, the Street-high target price of $76, set by Bank of America Securities ( BAC ) last month, suggests an upside potential of 17% from the current levels.

