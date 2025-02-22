What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Vulcan Materials Stock?

With a market cap of $34.1 billion , Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) is a leading producer of construction aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel, serving the U.S. and Mexico through its Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium segments. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the company supports public and private construction projects, along with industrial applications.

Shares of the construction materials company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VMC has declined marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 20.7% . Mowever, VMC stock has dipped 1.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 2.2% YTD gain.

Looking closer, Vulcan Materials has also lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 3.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Vulcan Materials rose marginally on Feb. 18 due to the company's strong Q4 2024 results , with adjusted EPS of $2.17 surpassing the consensus estimate. Total revenue reached $1.9 billion, beating the consensus estimate and rising 1.1% year-over-year, driven by an 11% increase in aggregate prices and operational efficiencies. The positive outlook for 2025, including double-digit growth in cash gross profit per ton for aggregates and increased profitability in the Asphalt and Concrete segments, further boosted investor sentiment.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect VMC's EPS to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $8.69. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

On Feb. 19, Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised Vulcan Materials Company's price target to $335 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, VMC is trading below the mean price target of $305.97. The Street-high price target of $349 implies a modest potential upside of 38% from the current price levels.

