What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for TJX Companies Stock?

The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ), headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, is a leading global off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. With a market cap of $139.7 billion , TJX is committed to delivering value to consumers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Winners. Operating in North America, Europe, and Australia, the company focuses on offering high-quality, brand-name merchandise at competitive prices while emphasizing responsible sourcing, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Shares of the TJX Companies have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TJX has returned 28.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 21.8%. In 2025, TJX stock has rallied 3.6%, outpacing SPX’s 2.7% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TJX stock has also outperformed compared to the Vaneck Retail ETF’s ( RTH ) 22.9% gains over the past 52 weeks .

TJX stock rose marginally following the release of its strong Q3 earnings results on Nov. 20. Revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.06 billion, exceeding estimates of $13.96 billion. Its earnings per share climbed 10.7% annually to $1.14, beating forecasts of $1.09.

TJX Companies has revised its financial outlook, expecting diluted EPS between $1.12 and $1.14 for fiscal Q4. For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project a 3% increase in consolidated comparable store sales and forecasts diluted EPS between $4.15 and $4.17.

For the current fiscal year, which ended in January 2025, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to grow 11.2% year-over-year to $4.18. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or matched the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Feb. 3, Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman maintained a “ Buy ” rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $145, implying a potential upside of 15.9%.

TJX’s mean price target of $135.90 represents a premium of 8.6% from current price levels. The Street-high target of $151 indicates an ambitious potential upside of 20.7%.

