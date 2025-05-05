What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Schlumberger Stock?

Houston, Texas-based Schlumberger Limited (SLB) provides technology for the energy industry. With a market cap of $47.2 billion, the company provides scaling new energy systems, delivering digital at scale, innovating in oil and gas, and decarbonizing industrial products and services, as well as offers harnessing geothermal energy, enterprise data performance, and methane elimination solutions.

Shares of this oilfield services giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SLB has declined 27% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, SLB stock is down 9.4%, compared to SPX’s 3.3% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SLB’s outperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 31.1% over the past year. Moreover, SLB’s single-digit dip on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 22.6% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 25, SLB shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.72 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $0.74. The company’s revenue was $8.5 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $8.6 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SLB’s EPS to drop 8.5% to $3.12 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering SLB stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 29, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) kept a “Neutral” rating on SLB and lowered the price target to $44, implying a potential upside of 26.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $49.28 represents a 41.9% premium to SLB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $68 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 95.8%.

