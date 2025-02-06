What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Regions Financial Stock?

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a leading U.S. financial services company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. With a market cap of $22.1 billion, it provides a broad range of services, including retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, wealth management, and insurance products, to customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas through a network of branches, ATMs, and digital banking platforms.

RF shares have gained 35.4% over the past year, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 22.6%. In 2025 alone, shares of RF are up 3.4%, while the SPX is up 3.1% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, RF has slightly lagged behind the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 36.1% over the past year and 7.3% in 2025.

On Jan. 17, Regions Financial reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year. The company posted a quarterly EPS of $0.53, missing the forecasted $0.55. Quarterly revenue also underperformed, totaling $1.82 billion, slightly below the anticipated $1.86 billion. Following the earnings release, RF shares dropped 1.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RF to report an EPS decline of 7.1% to $2.27 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on one other occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering RF stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago when 11 analysts suggested a "Strong Buy" for the stock.

On Jan. 23, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) raised its price target for Regions Financial from $25 to $26, while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $27.98 represents a marginal premium to RF’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $32 suggests an upside potential of 14.2%.

