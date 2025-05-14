What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Public Service Enterprise Stock?

With a market cap of $38.7 billion , Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) is a diversified energy company, primarily serving the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Through its key subsidiaries, PSE&G and PSEG Power, the company operates in electric and gas utilities, nuclear generation, and energy trading.

Shares of the Newark, New Jersey-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Public Service Enterprise stock has returned 5.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.7% . Moreover, shares of PEG are down 8.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal gain.

Looking closer, PSEG has also lagged behind the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 11.8% return over the past 52 weeks and a 5.2% YTD gain.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2025 revenue of $3.22 billion, PEG shares fell 2.1% on Apr. 30. The adjusted EPS of $1.43 missed the consensus estimate , overshadowing the 9.2% year-over-year increase. Operating expenses surged 16.9% to $2.4 billion, while interest expenses climbed 17.6% to $241 million. Moreover, PEG reaffirmed its 2025 EPS guidance of $3.94 - $4.06, in line with the consensus estimate.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect PEG's EPS to grow nearly 9% year-over-year to $4.01. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with nine “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 23, Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Public Service Enterprise and set a price target of $102 - the street-high price target. This implies a potential upside of 31.5%. As of writing, PEG is trading below the mean price target of $88.66.

