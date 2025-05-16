Stocks

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Pentair Stock?

May 16, 2025 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $16.1 billion, Pentair plc (PNR) is a leading global provider of water treatment and sustainable water solutions. Based in London, the United Kingdom, the company designs and manufactures products that help manage and improve the quality, movement, and use of water in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

This water treatment company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of PNR have surged 15% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 2.8%, lagging behind SPX’s slight uptick. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, PNR has also outperformed the Invesco Global Water ETF’s (PIO) marginal downtick over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged behind the ETF’s 11% return on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 22, shares of PNR skyrocketed 9.2% after its Q1 earnings release. Although its revenue declined slightly year-over-year to $1 billion primarily due to lower flow and water solutions sales, the company delivered strong profitability. Its adjusted EPS rose 18.1% from the prior-year quarter to $1.11, supported by ongoing transformation initiatives and 80/20 operational strategies. During the quarter, Pentair also began implementing price increases to help offset the effects of newly enacted tariffs. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.65 to $4.80, representing growth of approximately 7% to 11% over 2024. It also maintained its revenue outlook, expecting flat to roughly 2% growth. This tariff preparedness, robust earnings growth, and positive outlook might have bolstered investor confidence. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PNR’s EPS to grow 9.7% year over year to $4.75. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” which is based on 12 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Apr. 23, RBC Capital maintained an “Outperform” rating on PNR and raised its price target to $101, which indicates a 3.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $101.61 represents a 3.9% premium from Pentair’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $115 suggests an upside potential of 17.6%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PNR
PIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.