What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Kraft Heinz Stock?

The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ), valued at a market cap of $36.1 billion , is a leading global food and beverage company known for its iconic brands and high-quality products. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kraft Heinz is committed to providing delicious and nutritious food options to millions of consumers worldwide.

Shares of Kraft Heinz have significantly underperformed the broader market in the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC stock has declined 22.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% returns . In 2025 alone, KHC dipped 4.7% compared to the SPX’s 1.9% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, KHC stock has also underperformed compared to the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG ), which declined 7.3% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 3% in 2025.

On Jan. 27, shares of Kraft Heinz jumped over 3% as consumer staple stocks gained amid a broader market selloff. On Oct. 30, Kraft Heinz released its Q3 earnings report , causing its shares to dip 3.1% . Although revenue met Wall Street expectations, it declined 2.8% year over year to $6.38 billion, slightly below estimates of $6.42 billion. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.75, beating analyst expectations by $0.01. Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.04 at the midpoint.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2024, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to report a marginal year-over-year EPS growth of $3 . The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the KHC stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago when seven analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Jan. 31, J.P. Morgan ( JPM ) analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a “ Hold ” rating on Kraft Heinz, with a price target of $32, implying a potential upside of 9.3% from current levels.

KHC’s mean price target of $34.22 represents a premium of 16.9%, while the Street-high target of $40 indicates a potential upside of 36.6% from current price levels.

