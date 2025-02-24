What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock?

Lowell, Arizona-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) operates as a freight & logistics company. With a market cap of $16.9 billion, J.B. Hunt operates through intermodal, dedicated contract services, integrated capacity solutions, final mile services, and truckload segments.

The logistics major has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. JBHT’s stock has plummeted 17.5% over the past 52 weeks and 1.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 2.2% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, JBHT has also lagged behind the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF’s (SUPL) 6.7% dip over the past year and a marginal 27 basis point gain in 2025.

J.B. Hunt Transport’s stock plunged 7.4% in the trading session after the release of its disappointing Q4 results on Jan. 16. Due to broader demand softness the company has continued to observe a decline in revenues. Although JBHT’s total revenues of $2.8 billion surpassed the Street’s estimates by a small margin, it was still down 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, its earnings of $1.53 per share missed the analysts’ bottom-line expectations by a notable 5.6% which unsettled investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect JBHT to deliver a solid 14.6% year-over-year growth in earnings to $6.37 per share. However, the company has had a lackluster earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 21 analysts covering the JBHT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago when only 13 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jan. 21, Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an “Outperform” rating on JBHT while reducing the price target to $190.

JBHT’s mean price target of $188.95 suggests a 12.7% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $202 indicates a 20.4% upside potential.

